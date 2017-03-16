Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A number of Buckinghamshire's most inspiring building projects have been shortlisted for a prestigious property award for the South East.

The 2017 RICS Awards recognises the most innovative and community beneficial property projects and this year Buckinghamshire has featured three times.

The awards, affectionately known as the region's 'property Oscars', has included Great Missenden's Pennycroft (residential), Stowe House, in Stowe (building conservation) and Walton Court Regeneration in Aylesbury (restored).

This year's awards include 56 schemes of all sizes and budgets from across the South East, including properties in Hampshire, Kent and Sussex.

The RICS South East have seven categories: Building Conservation, Commercial, Community Benefit, Design through Innovation, Regeneration and Residential and Tourism & Leisure.

Chair of the RICS South East judging panel, Terry Adsett, said this year's entries are top-quality.

“These awards showcase our region's top built environment projects, along with the talent and skills of the teams behind them.

“Every year I wonder how we're going to top last year's shortlist, but I'm never disappointed. Many of this year's nominees are truly unique, pioneering and have transformed local communities.

“The judging process will no double prove extremely tough, but as part of the next phase of judging, the panel and I are looking forward to finding out more about the positive impact each of these shortlisted schemes is having on their local areas.”

Pennycroft, in Great Missenden, is an impressive five-bedroom family home that replaces an outdated 1930s house on a semi rural plot.

To comply with the strict regulations in a designated ‘Area of Special Character’, the design is a contemporary interpretation of the local Arts and Crafts architecture and references successful architectural elements of that era.

According to RIC, the regeneration of Walton Court, Aylesbury, “has addressed the Centre’s issues of anti-social behaviour, connectivity, health and wellbeing, and rebranded it as a desirable place to live and be”.

Finally, Stowe’s Blue Room was restored and re-presented in line with its former Victorian appearance – now, it continues its use for visitor tours, private functions and as a tuition space for Stowe School.

The South East 2017 RICS Awards, take place 17 May 2017 at the Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Tickets can be booked online here.