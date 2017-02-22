Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Bucks brewery is bringing its booze to the Chilterns this July and will be giving it away free to cyclists.

Malt The Brewery, based in Prestwood, Great Missenden, has announced it will offer a free pint for every adult rider who completes the Chiltern Samaritans Cycle fundraiser on Saturday July 1.

The charitable cyclists will set off from the grounds of the historic West Wycombe House and will either take on a 25-mile Dashwood Challenge, or the Hellfire 50 and 80-mile routes.

The brewery will welcome cyclists at the finish line and Malt The Brewery's founder Nick Watson said the free pint would be a well-deserved reward.

“We're definitely entering Team Malt into this sportive, and we'll be bringing beer too,” he said.

“Professional cyclists traditionally drank beer during the Tour de France to keep themselves going. While we won't be doing that – and we wouldn't encourage it – we're quite happy to give everyone a pint at the end. Cheers!”

Chiltern Samaritans, based in Amersham, has provided support to people in Buckinghamshire and beyond since 1968 and gives people time and space to express their feelings in a safe and confidential environment.

It costs more than £30,000 a year to keep the Chiltern Samaritans going because it helps nearly 30,000 people a year and the money raised will help these services to continue.

Chilterns Samaritans's chairman Simon Rubin welcomed the brewery's contribution to the event.

He said: “What better than the thought of a pint at the finish line to keep you going as you ride through the majestic Chiltern Hills?

“We welcome Malt The Brewery to our Samaritans Cycle family and thank them for helping us launch this important fundraiser.”

Before the July fundraiser, event partner High Wycombe Cycling Club will host a free guided training ride on Saturday March 4 for anyone thinking of entering the charity cycle.

The friendly group ride will begin at 9am from the car park of West Wycombe Garden Centre in Chorley Road, West Wycombe and cyclists will be led around the 25-mile Dashwood Challenge.

Entry fee for the July fundraiser is just £15 for the Dashwood Challenge and £30 for the Hellfire 50 or 80-mile routes.

For more information on the charity cycle, click here. To contact Chiltern Samaritans contact their free phone number on 116 123.