Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Bucks-based company has been ranked 13th in the prestigious Sunday Times SME Export Track 100.

Kiddylicious, in Amersham, was named the fastest growing brand in baby and toddler snacking and was the only food company to be included in the league table.

The Sunday Times SME Export Track annually ranks Britain's 100 small and medium-sized companies with the fastest-growing international sales over the last two years.

Kiddylicious was one of four Bucks businesses to rank in the top 100, the others being Global Infusion Group, Chesham, Miura Systems, High Wycombe, and SBD Automotive Technology Specialist, Milton Keynes.

With its wide range of snacks for babies, toddler and pre-schoolers, Kiddylicious achieved impressive international sales growth of 114%, with export sales worth over £2m at brand value for year-end 2015.

Sally Preston, Founder and MD at Kiddylicious said, “This is a fantastic achievement and represents a milestone in our international strategy for the business.

“To be recognised as the UK’s 13th leading exporter and the only food company in the league table shows true the demand for our innovative products.

“This success wouldn’t have been possible without the support and effort of all the team.”

The brand is sold in 22 countries worldwide including China and the Middle East. The forecast sales for China are for over $1m in 2017, the largest overall international market for the company.

Gareth Oakley, Managing Director SME banking at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “For businesses that take the leap to trade overseas, the rewards can be significant – the strong growth achieved by this year’s SME Export Track 100 is proof of that.”

Founded by Sally Preston, Kiddylicious is privately owned and has been successful from the start.

The Amersham business was the first company to introduce fruit snacking into the baby category and has continued to bring innovative new products to market every year.

For more information about Kiddylicious, click here.