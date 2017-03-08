Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Amersham residents will have their eyes on the pies in a baking competition on Friday (March 10).

The Abbeyfield Society, a charity providing housing with care to older people, is hosting the contest to mark British Pie Week and celebrate the nation's love of all things pastry covered.

People from the community are being encouraged to bake a pie and enter their creation into the contest.

Residents at the Hervines Road home, in Amersham, are hoping to be joined by members of the community for the competition when it starts at 2.30pm.

A number of Abbeyfield houses are bringing their pies along too, in true competitive spirit.

Senior House Manager Amie Leitch said the event is a great way of marking British Pie Week.

She said: “Our residents are really looking forward to the occasion.

“There is going to be a real party atmosphere and opening our house for this competition helps to endorse the fact that we are a community, whilst at the same time helping to keep alive a great British culinary tradition.

“Meal times are about coming together, talking and creating happy memories, and what better way to do that than while dining on a staple of many a family mealtime – a good old-fashioned pie.

“We're hoping to have lots of guests, including friends, family, volunteers and anyone from the community who fancies coming along to join us. It promises to be a great day!”

The meal feeds into Abbeyfield's national Golden Moments campaign, which seeks to enrich the lives of older people through special events and activities that foster lasting ties and friendships in the community.

Food is one way that Abbeyfield hopes to reach out with, by opening its homes to older people in need of companionship so they can chat, make friends, share experiences over a cup of tea or a meal.