Six budding bakers cooked up a storm at this year's Rotary Young Chef Competition.

The contestants, aged between 12 and 14 years, were asked to show off their skills at Pipers Corner School.

The young chefs were judged on their cooking abilities as well as their presentation skills, timing, budgeting and organisation.

The competition, sponsored by Amersham, Great Missenden and Chesham Rotary Clubs, is part of a well-established contest organised by Rotary International in Great Britain & Ireland.

According to their website, the competition aims to encourage young people to “learn to cook a healthy meal, develop food presentation skills, consider food hygiene issues and develop an ability to cope with a demanding situation”.

First prize was won by Sally Orr from Pipers Corner School, second prize by Jessica Goddard and third by Georgina Garner – both from The Misbourne School.

Adam Whitlock, of Gilbey's in Amersham, praised the contestants for their exceptional standards and certificates and cookery books were presented to each one.

The three contestants will hopefully go on to represent the three local clubs at the District Final on 4 March at North Herts College, Hitchin.