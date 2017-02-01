Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two top-quality Buckinghamshire pubs have been named two of the best gastropubs in England.

The Coach, based in Marlow, secured its place as fifth best in the country and The Hundred of Ashendon, in Aylesbury, was ranked 36th.

The annual Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards, organised by The Morning Advertiser, saw a range of pubs included in this year's list.

The Star Inn pub, in Harome, was named the best gastropub at the award ceremony hosted by TV celebrity chef Matt Tebutt.

Fifth place winner was The Coach, led by the team behind the award-winning The Hand and Flowers, which allows its guests to watch meals being made in their part-open kitchen.

Tom Kerrage, the twice Michelin-starred chef who opened The Coach with his wife Beth, was thrilled about coming fifth in this year's gastropub awards.

He said: “We are incredibly proud of the whole team for their full second year and being made fifth in the Top 50 Gastropub awards. Everyone should feel very proud and honoured to be on such a prestigious list.

“I'd like to say huge congratulations to Andrew Pern at The Star at Harome, he's a great mentor and representative of the pub industry.”

Other South East pubs included on the list were Dom Chapman's The Beehive, in White Waltham, which came seventh and Simon Bonwick's The Crown, in Burchetts Green, which came tenth.

Aylesbury's The Hundred of Ashendon, which came 36th, is another Michelin-starred pub which is set in the Bucks countryside and serves local British food.

Matt Gill, Chef Proprietor at The Hundred was very proud of the gastropub's achievement.

He said: “The whole team here is thrilled to be recognised with such a great placing in the Top 50 Gastropub Awards.

“It's a great start to what we hope will be another successful year.”

To see the full list of winners at this year's Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards, click here .