Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new women's institute has been launched in Chesham by the Buckinghamshire Federation of Women's Institutes (BFWI).

The BFWI is a well-respected national organisation with more than 100 years of experience and offers friendly local meetings across the county.

The new branch, which will meet on every third Thursday on the month, is welcoming newcomers and already has 22 members.

Judith Forster, the WI adviser who opened the Chesham institute and led its first meeting, said she loves being part of the organisation.

She said: “I have been a member of the WI for almost five years and it has given me the opportunity to meet new people, broaden my horizons and make so many new friends whilst having lots of fun.

“I know that members of the new WI will have similar opportunities – some members will only want to attend the monthly meetings, whereas other will get involved in federation and national events.

“The WI has something for everyone and it is whatever you make of it.”

Last week, Sandra Webb, of Prestwood WI, gave a wok cookery demo to the members at the new institute and refreshments were provided.

The inaugural meeting, held at Chess Vale Bowls club at 2pm, was also attended by Chairman of BFWI Jenny Street, Co Vice Chairman Elizabeth Webster and Pat Poole and WI Adviser Kaye Edmondes.

An annual subscription to the BFWI is £39 and to find out more call 01494 528855.