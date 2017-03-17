Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chiltern District's independent Councillor for Great Missenden has resigned with immediate effect this week.

Seb Berry, formerly an independent Chiltern District Councillor, has stepped down and a by-election has now been called.

The District Councillor spent seven years on the front-line of the HS2 fight, six years as a District Councillor and was re-elected to represent Great Missenden on 7 May 2015.

Seb, whose resignation means a notice of a by-election will be published on March 27, said he was stepping down for a number of reasons.

He said: "I've taken the difficult decision to leave the Council for a variety of personal and professional reasons, including a new and more demanding role at work.

“I'd like to thank everyone in the village who has helped or supported me over the last six difficult years.

“I'm confident that the hiatus in District Council representation for the village should be very short-lived, as there is expected to be a by-election on the same day as the County Council elections on 4th May. "

Nominations for the by-election need to be brought in person to the Returning Officer at the Council Offices in Amersham from March 27 through to April 4 this year.

For details and a nomination pack on the Chiltern District Council's website, click here . For more information please email elections@chiltern.gov.uk or phone 01494 732014.