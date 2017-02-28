Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BRIT Award-winning Blake are bringing their heavenly harmonies to Chesham’s Elgiva Theatre this April.

The trio, who mix eclectic classical and pop songs with harmony vocals, kick-started their tour earlier this year and is now set to play in Buckinghamshire for the first time.

“We’re very excited,” Blake’s Stephen Bowman tells me ahead of their Songs of Stage & Screen show on April 1.

“Chesham is a great new venue for us - one that we’ve never been to before - and it’s always a fantastic experience meeting a brand new audience for the first time.”

Their tour, which will see Blake travel all over the UK, includes covers from musicals and films - including renditions of songs from Gladiator and An Officer and a Gentleman.

“The choices of repertoire are the process of a very drawn out process - usually involving bottles of wine and a degree of he-who-shouts-loudest-wins,” Stephen explained.

“Together we have to decide what will go best with the full symphony orchestra which Blake always uses, but it's worth it because the end result is a show which has music that we all adore in it.

“There’s a beautiful piece from the film Hannibal called Vide Cor Meum - it’s utterly stunning. We do it with the full choir behind us on stage and you almost get the sense the audience are holding their breaths throughout.”

Blake’s tour follows appearances alongside Dame Shirley Bassey - who they released a Christmas single with.

On top of this, their tour is also fresh off the back of a BBC1 appearance on David Walliams celebrates Dame Shirley Bassey, which aired on Christmas Eve.

“We’ve had such a fantastic year,” Stephen said.

“And I’d love to butter up David Walliams and say he was the highlight of our career - but I’m not going to give him the satisfaction!

“Very early on in our career, we won a BRIT Award for Best Album and I would be lying if I said I didn’t still look longingly at the award in my bathroom every other day - giving it the occasional polish.”

The classically trained singers move from classical repertoire to rich musical theatre, to lighter pieces like songs from The Beach Boys throughout their new show.

With huge visual projections, dramatic lighting, on-stage choirs and a lot of audience interaction, Stephen said: “the tour has something for everyone.

“The audience is never quite sure which direction the performance will be going throughout the night because our dialogue is ad-libbed,” he said.

“Us three bounce off each other so well and, as a result, we’re able to banter with each other very easily.

“Although, for some reason, I’ve always accepted being the butt of the other guys’ jokes!”

Blake will be at the Elgiva Theatre in Chesham on April 1; for more information or to book tickets, click here .