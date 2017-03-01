Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New laws affecting drivers are being enforced from today (March 1) and one offence could even lead to six points being added to your licence.

Penalties for drivers who pick up their phones at the wheel have doubled from today and the law regarding booster seats for children has also changed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Children’s booster seats

If you’re driving a young child around in a backless booster seat, it’s advised that you consider changing it.

The Government does not think they’re safe enough and, as a result, manufacturers will now be banned from selling certain models aimed at young children.

From today, backless booster seats are only suitable for children who weigh over 22kg and are taller than 125cm - the seat can still be used for older children.

If you’re using one already, don't worry - the rules are aimed at the manufacturers. From now on, they will have to advertise the fact that the seat is aimed at older children.

Mobile phones and driving

Under changes to the law, drivers who are caught using a handheld device while driving will receive six points on their licence and a £200 fine - an increase from three points and a £100 fine.

Any drivers under the age of 21 who have held a licence for two years or less will automatically lose their driving licence.

In addition, as of March 8, there will be a change across Thames Valley and Hampshire so that a driving awareness course will no longer be routinely offered as an alternative to a fixed penalty notice.

Instead, officers will use their discretion as to whether, in exceptional circumstances, an NDORS (National Driver Offender Retraining Scheme) is appropriate for the driver.

On top of these new laws, Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary are participating in a national week of enforcement action against drivers illegally using mobiles or ‘internet devices’ such as iPods.

During this weeklong campaign, anybody caught out driving using their hands-free device will receive a fixed penalty notice and there will be no option to take a driving awareness course.

To legally use your mobile phone or ‘internet device’ while driving:

Use a properly fitted handsfree kit which enables its use without operating the phone.

If you are safely parked up and your engine is off, you can use your phone.

You are not allowed to use your phone if you are stopped at lights or stuck in traffic.

Why have the mobile phone laws changed?

From January 2014 to September 2016, there were 145 collisions across Thames Valley where the use of a mobile while driving may have been a contributory factor - eleven people died and 195 were injured.

Superintendent Simon Dodds, head of the Joint Roads Policing Unit, said: “All too often, my officers are faced with the devastation caused by motorists who persist on ignoring the dangers and drive while using their handheld phone.

“Lives are tragically lost and families are destroyed by the irresponsible decision to take a call on a handheld device, send a text, or search for music while driving.

“Using your mobile while driving needs to be considered to be as socially unacceptable as drink/drug-driving, because the consequences can be fatal.”

In October 2016, lorry driver Tomasz Kroker was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment at Reading Crown Court after causing the deaths of a mother and three children on the A34 while he was using his mobile.

Kate Goldsmith, the mother of the woman who was killed in the crash in August 2016, said: “My family and I welcome the change in the law, which brings harsher penalties for the use of mobile phones while driving.

“However, our view remains that these measures do not yet go far enough to discourage drivers from this irresponsible practice.”

Mark Shaw, Buckinghamshire County Council's cabinet member for transport, also welcomed the increased penalties.

He said: "I see so many drivers in Buckinghamshire using their mobiles at the wheel, and it makes my blood boil.

"The fact that some drivers think it is acceptable to focus even a part of their attention on some text message, call, or – even worse – social media while they are driving, is terrifying.

"My message to drivers is: put the phone away while you are in the car. It is not safe – no matter how good a driver you think you are, you are 50% less focused when you are on your phone. To think anything else is pure arrogance, and it could cost a life.”