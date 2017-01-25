Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A exasperated Chesham resident took to Twitter this morning after he slipped on an footpath near the station.

However, when Barnaby Fox asked Chesham Council to ensure safer gritted footpaths, they quickly responded to say that it was Transport for Buckinghamshire's responsibility.

The blame was passed once again when Transport for Buckinghamshire claimed it was Chiltern District Council's role - who responded saying it wasn't their responsibility either.

After no one could decide whose responsibility it was, Mr Fox asked: “what's the general consensus here? No one is responsible for safety on public footpaths?”

To which Chiltern District Council replied: “I appreciate how frustrating this is, but it does seem that no-one grits footpaths, just grit bin provision.”

Mr Fox, who slipped twice on the path from Hospital Hill to the station entrance, said he was tired of people passing the blame.

He said: “It's exhausting to be honest just trying to find out who's responsible.

“Three government agencies and an MP had to be involved just to get a public footpath gritted.

“I've passed many an elderly person using it and if they were to take a tumble as I did today they could really do a mischief to themselves – it was like an ice rink.”

After plans to form a unitary authority were voted on earlier this month , some believe this would resolve this type of confusion.

Councillor Alan Bacon, of the Lowndes Ward, said a unitary authority would be beneficial.

He said: “When it comes down to issues on deciding which council's responsibility it is, a unitary authority would definitely help.

“It would make it easier for people to know who does what and it would be much simpler if one council was dealing with things like this.”