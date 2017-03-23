Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last month, a Bucks jogger stopped to pry a balloon out of a Great Missenden tree – a balloon which had travelled 154 miles from Wales since Christmas Day.

The runner, Helen Wallace, of Hyde End, would soon also realise that the balloon could carry a lifeline for local children with life-threatening illnesses.

The balloon was released by Paul Adamson, whose son Jamie died of Leukaemia at five-years-old; each year since, on Jamies's birthday, Paul releases balloons to mark how old he would have been.

Attached to these balloons is a note, asking the person who finds it to nominate seriously ill or recovering children to be supported by the charity Paul set up after Jamie's death.

Since Helen found the balloon, Jamie Adamson Memorial Fund (Jamfund) is supporting four children from Stoke Mandeville and Paul is looking for another four after the other Bucks balloon was found.

Paul said: “I made a vow to myself that, for every year he's been alive, instead of mourning his loss on every birthday I'd celebrate his life instead.

“So, because I had the first-hand experience of having a sick child, I wanted to honour Jamie and his bravery and also assist other children and families going through a similar experience.

“I'd give anything to have my son back, but it's good to know that from such an awful event we can make such a difference to children's lives who are seriously ill.”

Out of the 18 balloons released in December, one was found in South Wales, three in Oxfordshire and two Buckinghamshire – in Great Missenden and Bledlow Ridge.

Children in South Wales, Northampton and John Radcliffe have already received gifts, such as iPads, DVDs, an X-Box, books and specialist medical equipment.

In the past, Jamfund created a fully equipped wheelchair minibus for a hospice and helped send six children to America for operations which weren't available in the UK.

Initially, Jamfund was set up to raise £5,000 for the hospital in Cardiff where Jamie was treated. Within the first year, £43,000 had been raised and 11-years on, £400,000 has been raised.

Paul is asking for readers of the Bucks Examiner to help him by nominating four more children who would benefit from a gift from Jamfund – one costing up to £250.

If you know of a seriously ill child who you would like to nominate, email jamfund@sky.com.