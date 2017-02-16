Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Aylesbury mother-of-three will plunge into the cold waters of the English Channel this year when she swims to France for charity.

Keely Brian, 39, will begin the 21-mile swim on July 15 to raise money for Aspire, a charity which works with people paralysed by spinal cord injuries and “helps them move from injury to independence”.

The brave swimmer, who works as a barber in Amersham, will set off at 3am to complete the task and, in doing so, Keely hopes to raise £2,000 to support the charity.

Keely, who has already raised around £700, said she was nervous but excited for the task ahead of her.

She said: “I'm going to be 40 this year, so I thought if I don't do the Channel this year I won't ever do it.

“Trying to train every day when you have three children to look after is pretty much impossible, but Aspire is definitely a worthy cause and they have been so supportive.

“It's amazing what Aspire do, they provide fantastic support to people who need it. They do up people's homes when they're in a wheelchair and provide equipment and advice. Spinal injuries could happen to anyone so it's nice to feel like you're helping someone who is in need.”

Keely is training every day in preparation for the mammoth swim – some days even swimming for up to five hours. The avid swimmer expects the Channel swim will take her around 12 hours.

After getting interested in swimming three years ago, Keely swam from Portsmouth to the Isle of Wight in 2014 to raise money for Aspire, but she said she expects this swim will be more challenging.

She said: “There are regulations which mean I can't wear a wetsuit during the swim across the channel.

“That means it's going to be absolutely freezing, so I'm definitely nervous for that.”

Keely's husband and three children will be there to wave her off when she sets off from Dover in July.

To donate money towards Keely's fundraising efforts, go to here Just Giving page here .