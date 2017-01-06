Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aylesbury will be receiving more than half a million pounds after being awarded Garden Town status.

The money will be spent on areas such as improved transport links and green infrastructure, which could see the development of new parks and cycle routes.

With Aylesbury set to have 15,000 houses built in the next 15 years, it is hoped the scheme will create a more connected and vibrant place to live, work and visit.

Aylesbury is one of three towns that have recently been awarded Garden Town status by the Government.

Warren Wright, cabinet member for planning and environment, was delighted about the news.

He said: “The status announced this week is great news for Aylesbury and Buckinghamshire.

“It will help provide some of the modern, high-quality facilities needed by local people in Aylesbury and surrounding areas.

“This will include iconic, innovative design, public art and more green and open spaces.”

An initial £540,000 has been awarded following the successful application for the status in October.

The new developments are to be delivered through partnerships with councils, organisations and individuals across the public, private and other sectors of the town.

Mr Wright, of Buckingham, spoke of the benefits of the Garden Town status.

He said: “There will be a boost for the Bucks economy generally.

“In terms of jobs and growth for the town's retail businesses, as well as a cultural resurgence for the town – putting it 'on the map'.

“The County Council gives its full commitment to working collaboratively with Aylesbury Vale District Council and other partners to deliver this strong future vision for Aylesbury.”