Around 100 post-rave generation parents donned luminous leg-warmers when an award-winning family rave came to High Wycombe on Saturday.

Employees at Big Fish Little Fish (BFLF), a creative dance and music rave for parents and their children, draw on their experience as seasoned clubbers and parents to create anarchic and social fun for all ages.

The Wycombe Swan was showered in glitter as Bucks families enjoyed parachute dances, arts and crafts, giant balloons and the occasional pint.

Hannah Saunders, the founder of BFLF, said she created the critically-acclaimed company because there was nothing else like it on the market.

Ms Saunders says BFLF, which tours across the country, creates “somewhere relaxed, entertaining and daft, where the adults enjoy themselves as much as the children and vice versa”.

Fancy dress was encouraged at the event, so a range of Storm Troopers, Buzz Lightyears and princesses made an appearance this Saturday.

2 Bad Mice were on the decks, playing classic club and rave tracks throughout, and there was also Villa Pia baby chill-out and play rooms.

The company, who won Best Family Event in both 2014 and 2015 at the National Family Arts Festival, has expanded from a monthly party in Brixton to a major party event.

They have now hosted events at Selfridges in Oxford Street, The National Gallery and The Museum of London Docklands.

