Amersham and Wycombe College Corporation is set dissolve after a radical college merger with Aylesbury College has been approved.

After talks in July last year, a merger with Aylesbury was discussed and it was believed it would secure the future of the Bucks based college.

Now plans have been given the go-ahead and the dissolution of the Amersham and Wycombe College, which would see its name change, is due to happen on May 23.

According to Aylesbury College website, the merger will “create a larger, more capable and resilient organisation - where the best elements from the two current colleges are combined, delivering consistently high-quality teaching and improving outcomes for students across all three campuses”.

The location of students' study will not be disrupted, according to the college website, as they will continue to be taught across all three campuses.

Amersham and Wycombe College, which enrols around 3700 students a year, said the change would increase the opportunities for their students.

They said: “This will allow the combined organisation to harness the combined strength of both institutions, their resources, expertise and quality, and their strong reputations and standing with employers, stakeholders and their communities.”

Students who have not completed their courses by the dissolution date will continue with the merged college on the same campus where they previously studied.

Since the news was published, Bucks residents have been expressing their views on social media.

One user said: “Amersham and Wycombe college in Amersham taken over by Aylesbury College - my history is beginning to be erased.”

Another said: “The teaching at Amersham is first class anyway, hard to see how a merger would benefit.”

To have your views heard, email consultation@amersham.ac.uk.