An Amersham school is celebrating record-breaking success after entering the Speech Section of the Chesham Arts Festival last weekend.

Heatherton House School, an independent prep school for girls, entered a large group of talented public speakers – who all achieved either a distinction or honours for their outstanding efforts.

The school's talented pupils were also awarded first, second and third in four different categories: Years 3 & 4 Storytelling, Year 4 Poetry Performance, Years 5 & 6 Poetry Performance and Years 5 & 6 Public Speaking.

Three pupils were even awarded trophies and were invited to perform their pieces again at the Chesham Arts Festival Final Concert for Music and Speech at 3pm in Elgiva Theatre on February 19.

The trophy-winning trio who impressed the judges last weekend were Mia Moriuchi and sisters Carrie Shield and Ellie Shield.

Proud Heatherton House teacher and mentor Carolyn Fenton said all the girls' hard work had paid off.

She said: “The girls have all worked so hard in the public speaking and poetry recitation club I ran at school.

“They all performed with such positivity and I was truly proud of their accomplishments.”

One pupil who wowed the judges at the Chesham Arts Festival was public-speaking loving Maddie Murray, who is a Year 4 pupil at Heatherton House School.

Maddie said: “I was a bit nervous before I started but I just did my best and I actually really enjoyed it. It was worth practising every day for!”

This year, Chesham Arts Festival is celebrating its 41st year and every year it provides a showcase of local and regional talent – including dancing, singing and public speaking.

