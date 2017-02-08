Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Amersham Rotary Club opened its doors this week to local residents at their Annual Senior Citizens Concert.

The event, which was held at Drake Hall, Amersham Community Centre, saw 150 senior citizens attend.

On February 5, the crowd was entertained by Amersham Rotarians and friends, with a varied programme of entertainment - including singers, comedians, a band and dancers.

Andrew Warren, of Amersham Rotary, said the concert was both successful and enjoyable.

He said: “This annual not to be missed treat is thoroughly appreciated by senior local citizens as much as Amersham Rotary enjoys organising it.”

The senior citizens who attended the concert were provided with sandwiches, cakes and drinks and Chairman of Chiltern District Council Mimi Harker also made an appearance at the event.

