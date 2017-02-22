Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cancer support charity raised more than £600 in Amersham last week during a community fundraiser event.

Rennie Grove Hospice Care, which provides care and support for patients diagnosed with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses and their families, were raising money at the town's Tesco.

The charity raised £671 on Friday February 17, which will allow the charity to continue its 24/7 hospice at home service, their family support services and their say services at Grove House.

Hayley Webb, the community fundraiser for Rennie Grove Hospice Care, said the charity is very grateful for the money donated by Amersham residents.

She said: “The total amount raised was incredible.

“We rely on the generous support of our local communities to fund around 84% of the £7.2 million we need to run our services each year.

“We are extremely grateful to Tesco for allowing us to collect at their store and for being so helpful.”

The charity has extended their thanks to all people who donated throughout the day.

For more information about Rennie Grove Hospice Care and the services they provide, click here .