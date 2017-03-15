Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Amersham has once again been named as one of the best places to live in the country by the Sunday Times.

This year, Amersham was featured on the 'top 20 perennials' list in recognition of its success in previous years, having been named in every 'Best Places to Live' list since they started compiling them in 2013.

This year's Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide was published on March 12 and assessed a wide range of factors, from jobs, exam results and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops.

Alongside hard data and robust statistics on crime and education, the list also relies on expert knowledge from The Sunday Times judging panel.

The judges combine the stats with their own experience of the villages, towns and cities, such as local pubs, ease of transport and the range of attractive property to choose locations where readers and their families can thrive.

The Metropolitan Line and convenience of the London Underground network as one of the reasons given by the judges for Amersham dominating over other Bucks commuter towns.

They also noted the character of Old Amersham along with its top eateries including the Grocer at 91, Gilbey's and The Artichoke.

They also noted the convenience of Amersham-on-the-Hill and its sought after schools, as well as the Mad Squirrel Brewery Shop, the town's 'buzziest' drinking venue.

Amersham and District Residents Association Chairman, Bron Curley, said: "I am sure that this announcement comes as no surprise to anyone who lives in Amersham.

"We are fortunate to live in a terrific community full of extremely good neighbours, with first class services, excellent schools and superb road and transport links to the rest of the country.

"In many ways I think we are the best kept secret in the South East."

Town Mayor Councillor Mr Mark Vivis “The Town Council, supported by community groups and volunteers, works hard to maintain and improve the vibrancy of Amersham through civic events, including the highly-regarded fortnightly summer band concerts and ongoing Amersham in Bloom initiatives.

"Our recent success in the Britain in Bloom Competition, including national recognition in 2016 is testament to the community of Amersham working together to ensure that Amersham always looks its very best whilst at the same time giving the residents a choice of popular events throughout the year.

"There is a wonderful buzz in Amersham, and we are all incredibly proud, once again, to be named the best place to live in the South East.”

The Bucks town of Marlow was also given a nod by the supplement, in its Top 15 Places to Live in the South East list.