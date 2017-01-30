Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Amersham charity director has received an MBE in recognition of his pioneering work with at-risk children in Central America.

Duncan Dyason, currently living in Guatemala, leads the charity Street Kids Direct and is helping to end the suffering of some of Latin America's most abused and neglected children.

After spending nearly 30 years in the charity field and setting up four charities, on Friday Duncan was honoured with an MBE by The Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

Duncan spoke about what inspired him to start working with Street Kids Direct.

He said: “To see a world where children and young people do not need to rely upon the streets and rubbish dumps to survive is what Street Kids Direct is about.”

The charity works in partnership with local organisations in Guatemala and Honduras rescuing at-risk children from the streets and those seeking out an existence on rubbish dumps.

Under his inspirational leadership since 1992, Duncan has helped and supported countless at-risk children by giving them a place to stay, offering them a successful mentoring program and providing schooling.

Last month, with the help of young people and school children from Amersham, Duncan raised £50,000 for the charity through Radio Christmas, a community-led radio station.

On top of this, he has previously walked from Costa Rica to Guatemala to raise money for the charity.

