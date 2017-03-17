A litter of piglets has been born at Kew Little P

An Amersham charity, which provides state-of-the-art medical equipment to Bucks hospitals, has launched its inaugural fun run to raise money for a £185,000 appeal.

Scannappeal raises funds to purchase life-saving equipment for Amersham, Stoke Mandeville, Wycombe and Community Hospitals which serve people living in Buckinghamshire.

To continue their fundraising efforts for their All Heart Appeal, they are hosting a Scrub Run on Sunday 21 May and runners of all ages are asked to compete in health care costumes.

A participant can choose a 5k or 1k route, both of which start and finish at Amersham Cricket Club and will take in the beautiful Great Missenden Way and Shardeloes.

Scannappeal said: “Those taking part are welcome to run, jog or walk and don their favourite doctors and nurses' outfits in homage to the incredible work our healthcare staff do!”

The day will kick-off with a warm up provided by local company Wild Training, who are supporting the event and the charity's appeal.

Hannah Camden, Operations Director at Wild Training said: “We are excited to be supporting the Scannappeal Scrub Run and are delighted to be able to bring our passion to the event and get everyone motivated through a fun and friendly warm-up.”

The run supports the All Heart Appeal, which is raising funds to buy two latest generation 3D scanners to diagnose and evaluate heart disease.

Equipment purchased by Scannappeal is used every 10 minutes in the local hospitals by one in four residents of Buckinghamshire.

Registration for the Scrub Run closes on Wednesday 17 May at midday. Adult entry is £10, five to 16-year-olds is £5, and under fives run free.

Every participant will receive an exclusive Scrub Run medal on completion. For more information click here.