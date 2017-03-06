Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A local celebrity stylist has been wowing global audiences this month during Fashion Week.

Brendan O’Sullivan, of Amersham, created a number of stunning hair creations for nine catwalks in New York, London and Milan.

Working with Super Session Stylist Tina Outen, the dynamic duo have been transforming models’ appearances by using bold runway looks.

Brendan, whose salon is on Sycamore Rd, said his globetrotting would allow him to bring top-quality looks to the people of Buckinghamshire.

He said: “These incredible shows inspire me to push myself creatively, as well as allowing me to bring back the hottest international styles to the Amersham salon for our clients.

One of the biggest shows Brendan took part in was for German designer Philipp Plein in the New York Public Library - a show with the theme ‘Make New York Fashion Week Great Again’.

In attendance were celebrities such as Madonna, Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton and Tiffany Trump.

“The show was amazing,” said Brendan.

“There were 90 models and a large team of hairdressers, including braiders, working flat out throughout the show.

“The team created a lot of exciting looks including braising some of the men whose hair was long enough. I even managed to wangle an invite to the VIP afterparty!”

For London-based fashion designer AV Robertson’s show, the theme was ‘Secret Garden’ with the models posing as outlandish fairies.

Therefore, the Amersham stylist set the models’ hair on pins to give a frizz effect and he added pale pink wefts.

