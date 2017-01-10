Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Forget Churchill and the Beatles, Amersham author Henry Jeffreys argues Britain's greatest legacy lies within our brilliant booze.

Empire of Booze, published in November, takes a look at Britain's rich alcoholic history and our role in the evolution of world liquors.

The book suggests champagne, beer, port and whiskey have all adapted to suit our taste buds.

Champagne, Jeffreys highlights, was once sweet before evolving to suit the British market, which preferred it dry.

The UK's love of liquor, according to Jeffreys, played a key part in their shaping of the market.

He said: “Russians have vodka, the Swedes have Schnapps - but the British have a huge variety. Scratch the surface of most of the world's favourite drinks and you'll find a British link.

“That's because there’s a strong sense of curiosity within British people. We don't just like to get drunk, we like to do it on lots of different stuff.”

Readers will be able to drink their way through the book, because each of the chapters concludes with recommendations of tasty tipples.

Jeffreys, who grew up in Amersham before going to Leeds University, spoke about his inspiration for the book.

He said: “I used to work for Oddbins in London and the idea came to me during my time there. It inspired me to tell the history of British alcohol and the influence we had over so many types of drink.”

The first-time author, who regularly visit his parents in Chesham Bois , said Amersham also influenced him.

He said: “When I was 18, I used to go to with my Dad to The Eagle pub – which definitely sparked an interest.”

Since publishing, Jeffreys has done book readings in Portugal and London and has featured on BBC Radio 4 and 5.

Plans for another book are in the early stages, with initial ideas leaning towards a book based on bars.