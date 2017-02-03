The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bucks New University has produced a short film featuring photos from the last 125 years.

This year, the university is celebrating 125 years of education in High Wycombe and wants anyone with memories or pictures from their studying days to come forward.

After starting as a Science and Art School in the 1800s, the University been through 11 name changes, including High Wycombe College of Technology and Art and Buckinghamshire College.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Rebecca Bunting spoke a little about their history.

She said: "Bucks New University may have the word 'new' in its name but our origins go as far back as the early 1890s when we were established as a Science and Art School.

“Since then we have moved buildings, redeveloped extensively and changed names several times. Today, 125 years later, we are a very well-established university with locations in Wycombe, Uxbridge, Aylesbury and Great Missenden."

If you recognise yourself in the video or have any memories, stories or pictures you would like to share please contact Kelly Young on kelly.young@bucks.ac.uk.

Credit for the film: Buckinghamshire New University, Bucks Free Press, High Wycombe Society and High Wycombe Library. Music: Steely Dan - Reelin' In The Years , 1972, ABC, Walter Becker, Donald Fagen’.

